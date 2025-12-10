SBU: Russia was preparing a terrorist attack in Zhytomyr – a schoolgirl from Berdychiv was instructed to make a bomb

According to the investigation, the teenage girl was supposed to assemble and install the bomb in a certain place

Explosives were found and defused (Photo: SBU)

A terrorist attack on a residential neighborhood involving a 16-year-old schoolgirl was prevented in Zhytomyr. About said Security Service of Ukraine.

According to law enforcement, Russian special services tried to involve a 16-year-old schoolgirl from Berdychiv, who was looking for "easy money" on Telegram channels, in committing illegal actions. While staying in a temporary home, she was supposed to assemble explosives with her own hands according to the enemy's instructions, reinforcing them with metal nuts. She also had to connect a phone for remote activation.

Subsequently, according to the SBU, the minor was tasked with disguising the bomb as a fire extinguisher and hiding it in a park, and installing a phone camera to record it.

However, SBU counterintelligence was proactive – the bomb was found and defused in time, preventing human casualties.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated under the article on preparation for a terrorist act, and the investigation is ongoing. The SBU did not provide information on the detention of the schoolgirl.

Операція у парку (Фото: СБУ)