SBU: Russia was preparing a terrorist attack in Zhytomyr – a schoolgirl from Berdychiv was instructed to make a bomb
A terrorist attack on a residential neighborhood involving a 16-year-old schoolgirl was prevented in Zhytomyr. About said Security Service of Ukraine.
According to law enforcement, Russian special services tried to involve a 16-year-old schoolgirl from Berdychiv, who was looking for "easy money" on Telegram channels, in committing illegal actions. While staying in a temporary home, she was supposed to assemble explosives with her own hands according to the enemy's instructions, reinforcing them with metal nuts. She also had to connect a phone for remote activation.
Subsequently, according to the SBU, the minor was tasked with disguising the bomb as a fire extinguisher and hiding it in a park, and installing a phone camera to record it.
However, SBU counterintelligence was proactive – the bomb was found and defused in time, preventing human casualties.
Criminal proceedings have been initiated under the article on preparation for a terrorist act, and the investigation is ongoing. The SBU did not provide information on the detention of the schoolgirl.
- november 12, the Security Service of Ukraine said about the exposure of a resident of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation who was preparing the murder of a media personality and a series of terrorist attacks in the subway and major shopping and entertainment centers in Kyiv.
- on December 1, the SBU reported that a man who was preparing a murder of an elite military unit.
