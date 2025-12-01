SBU: Zaporizzhya: Man preparing murder of elite military unit detained – photo

According to the SBU, a man was recruited by Russia to organize the murder of a Ukrainian military and "leak" the geolocation of Zaporizhzhia power facilities

Detention of a person (Photo: SBU / Facebook)

The SBU CI detained a man suspected of preparing to organize the murder of a soldier of an elite reconnaissance unit of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. About this said sBU press service.

According to law enforcement, the suspect, a 44-year-old occupational safety engineer at a local medical facility, was recruited by a Russian special service. He tried to plant an improvised explosive device in the military man's home to detonate it remotely.

According to the investigation, the suspect rented a room where the serviceman lived during his rotation after performing combat missions on the southern front. Having received an assignment from the Federal Security Service, he had to take the explosives from the cache and covertly install them at the front door of the scout's home.

SBU officers detained the man at the stage of preparation of the terrorist attack. During the search, the SBU seized an electric detonator and additional components for the explosive device, as well as evidence of contacts with the FSB.

The investigation established that the recruitment took place through an acquaintance who lives in the temporarily occupied Melitopol and cooperates with the Russian special service. In addition to preparing a contract killing, the suspect is also suspected of "leaking" to the enemy the geolocation of Zaporizhzhia's operating power facilities, which the occupiers planned to attack with guided aerial bombs.

The man was detained and notified of suspicion of high treason committed under martial law. He is being held without bail and may face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Elimination of a soldier in Zaporizhzhia (Photo: SBU / Facebook)

