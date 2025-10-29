SBU: Former foreign military instructor was preparing terrorist attacks for Russia

Detainee (Photo: Security Service of Ukraine)

Law enforcement officers have detained a former military instructor from a European country who, according to the investigation, was passing on proprietary information about the Defense Forces and preparing to commit terrorist attacks in Ukraine. This was reported to by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine.

The man was detained in Kyiv. According to the SBU, he was recruited by the Russian Federal Security Service. The foreigner was passing official information about the Defense Forces to the enemy and preparing to commit terrorist attacks.

According to the investigation, in early 2024, the foreigner, having professional skills in firearms and tactical training, arrived in Ukraine to work as an instructor for training mobilized people.

The SBU claims that after a few months he stopped this work and began to offer his services to the special services of the aggressor state to get "easy money". To do this, he posted ads in various pro-Kremlin online groups.

Subsequently, the foreigner was contacted by an FSB officer who, after recruiting him, began to set him tasks. Among other things, it was established that he passed to the occupiers:

→ information about foreign instructors of the Defense Forces with whom he had previously communicated;

→ coordinates of the training centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the south, where he trained the mobilized.

The SBU added that to prepare for the next tasks, the occupiers sent him instructions for making an improvised explosive device, as well as the coordinates of the cache from which he got a pistol with two loaded magazines.

SBU investigators served him with a notice of suspicion under the article on unauthorized dissemination of information on the deployment of the Armed Forces or other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law.

An investigation is underway to establish all the circumstances of the crime and its additional classification.

The suspect is in custody. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.