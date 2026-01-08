Dozens of complaints have been received about the work of the TCC in Mykolaiv. One of the officers is suspected – photo

The TCC officer was served a notice of suspicion (Photo: SBI)

An officer of one of the territorial centers for recruitment and social support in Mykolaiv region was served a notice of suspicion of using physical violence against persons liable for military service during mobilization. About this told at the State Bureau of Investigation.

In Mykolaiv, at least 30 people complained to the SBI about the work of the Korabelnyi TCC. The complaints concerned the misconduct of military enlistment office employees. The bureau noted that such a number of complaints indicates a systemic nature of violations.

The inspection found that the officer of the regional military commissariat was involved in "strengthening" the work of the local military commissariat. Law enforcement officials noted that he systematically used force against conscripts in the Korabelny district.

The officer has now been served a notice of suspicion of intentional infliction of bodily harm. The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of a fine, community service and correctional labor.

