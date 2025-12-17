Head of Ukrainian Armed Forces medical unit suspected of adjusting Russian strikes on army arsenals

An official of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was served with a notice of suspicion of transferring to the FSB the coordinates of ammunition storage arsenals and unmanned systems of Ukrainian troops

The detainee (Photo: SBU / Facebook)

The head of the medical unit of one of the combat brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is suspected of coordinating Russian missile and drone attacks on ammunition depots and UAVs in several regions of the country. The man was detained, the Service security of Ukraine and Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the investigation, the military man was secretly collecting data for the enemy during his stay at the Armed Forces facilities. The man reportedly corrected Russian air strikes on Kyiv, Zhytomyr and Chernihiv regions.

According to the case file, the main targets of the occupiers were ammunition and unmanned aerial vehicle storage facilities of the Ukrainian army. Investigators noted that the Federal Security Service tried to obtain from the defendant the coordinates of medical warehouses and special transport fleets of the Defense Forces, which provide medical supplies to the front line.

Law enforcement officers said that to collect data, the official visited military units and logistics bases in northern Ukraine under the guise of business trips. While at the facilities, he allegedly marked their locations on Google Maps and passed the information to FSB representatives.

The Russians offered the man a monetary reward for his cooperation and promised to organize a so-called "evacuation" to his relatives in Russia, the SBU added.

The investigation also found that the FSB recruited the official through Telegram channels, where he spread calls for Ukrainians to lay down their arms to Russia.

The man was detained at his workplace. During the searches, a smartphone and a laptop were seized from him. According to law enforcement, the suspect used these devices to communicate with his FSB supervisor and coordinate his actions.

SBU investigators served the official with a notice of suspicion of high treason in the language of martial law. The sanction of the article provides for life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Law enforcement officers added that the man is being held without bail.

The message (Photo: SBU / Facebook)

The message of the soldier (Photo: SBU / Facebook)