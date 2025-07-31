SBU: National Guard officer leaked data on strategic defense enterprise to FSB

The soldier himself came to the occupiers and offered secret information in exchange for money, the special service said

Detainee (Photo: Security Service of Ukraine)

Law enforcement officers detained a Ukrainian serviceman suspected of working for the Russian Federal Security Service. This was reported by Security Service of Ukraine and Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the SBU, the man was exposed with the assistance of Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko and National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko.

The agent was a mobilized serviceman of one of the NGU brigades stationed in Zaporizhzhia.

According to the case file, he leaked information to the occupiers about one of the strategic defense enterprises in the Dnipro region, which produces explosives and ammunition of various types.

In addition, he sent the occupiers information about the NGU military unit responsible for the protection of this facility. The man had the relevant information, as he had personally worked at this enterprise before mobilization.

Law enforcers found that the serviceman himself contacted the enemy intelligence service and offered the occupiers secret information in exchange for money.

He was notified of suspicion under the article on high treason committed under martial law. The suspect faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint in the form of detention is currently being decided.

Photo: OGP

Photo: SBU

Law enforcement officers regularly expose military personnel for cooperation with Russian special services. On June 19, a Ukrainian serviceman was detained who was preparing Russia's strikes on Neptune anti-ship systems.

On July 30, the SBU reported the detention of a pilot-instructor of the Ukrainian Air Force, who, according to the investigation, was passing information to prepare strikes on airfields where F-16s and Mirage 2000s are based.