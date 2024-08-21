Elevated chlorine levels persist in Ternopil after August 20 Russian strike
Experts have reported elevated levels of chlorine and hydrochloric acid in the air in Ternopil due to a fire on August 20 caused by a Russian attack, the Ternopil Oblast Center for Diseases Control and Prevention reported.
According to the organization, experts continue to monitor the air. As of 10:30 am on August 21, calculations still show an excess of chlorine and hydrochloric acid in the air in Ternopil.
In the Novyi Svit neighborhood, the hydrochloric acid content was 0.52 mg/m3, compared to the norm of 0.2 mg/m3. On Biletska Street, chlorine was 0.6 mg/m3 against the norm of 0.1 mg/m3, and hydrochloric acid was 0.52 mg/m3 against the norm of 0.2 mg/m3. On Obyizna Street, the chlorine content was 0.3 mg/m3 against the norm of 0.1 mg/m3, and hydrochloric acid was 0.21 mg/m3 against the norm of 0.2 mg/m3.
Meanwhile, the airborne levels of dust, carbon monoxide, formaldehyde and phenol were below the sensitivity of the measuring instruments.
