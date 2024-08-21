Elevated chlorine levels persist in Ternopil after August 20 Russian strike

Experts provided data from three locations – the Novyi Svit neighborhood, as well as Biletska and Obyizna streets

Consequences of the attack in Ternopil (Photo by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine)

Experts have reported elevated levels of chlorine and hydrochloric acid in the air in Ternopil due to a fire on August 20 caused by a Russian attack, the Ternopil Oblast Center for Diseases Control and Prevention reported.

According to the organization, experts continue to monitor the air. As of 10:30 am on August 21, calculations still show an excess of chlorine and hydrochloric acid in the air in Ternopil.

In the Novyi Svit neighborhood, the hydrochloric acid content was 0.52 mg/m3, compared to the norm of 0.2 mg/m3. On Biletska Street, chlorine was 0.6 mg/m3 against the norm of 0.1 mg/m3, and hydrochloric acid was 0.52 mg/m3 against the norm of 0.2 mg/m3. On Obyizna Street, the chlorine content was 0.3 mg/m3 against the norm of 0.1 mg/m3, and hydrochloric acid was 0.21 mg/m3 against the norm of 0.2 mg/m3.

Meanwhile, the airborne levels of dust, carbon monoxide, formaldehyde and phenol were below the sensitivity of the measuring instruments.

