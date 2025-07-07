Police: Explosions near Zhytomyr on July 2 were caused by illegal production of explosives

Investigative actions (Photo: OGP)

The explosions in Zhytomyr region on July 2, which left a number of people dead and dozens injured, were caused by illegal explosives. This was reported by National Police and Office of the Prosecutor General.

On the evening of July 2, two explosions occurred in the village of Berezynia, Zhytomyr district, near the Kyiv-Chop highway. As a result, two people were killed, more than 80 others were injured, and buildings and vehicles were damaged. The total amount of damage exceeded UAH 46 million .

Law enforcers established that in the summer of 2024, a 60-year-old resident of Sumy region, together with four accomplices, set up illegal production of explosives for profit.

To do this, the entrepreneur organized the acquisition and arrangement of the premises of a former cowshed, weighing room and warehouse in Berezynia. His business partner, a 31-year-old Kyiv resident, ensured that the premises were connected to the necessary utilities and operated, and that the necessary chemical components were supplied, as well as the production and storage of explosives.

Their accomplice, a 50-year-old resident of Sumy region with a degree in chemistry, developed the recipe for the explosive. He also controlled the production process and supervised the workers: a 37-year-old resident of Sumy region and a 41-year-old resident of Kyiv region. Both workers permanently resided on the territory of the enterprise and manufactured explosives, received delivered chemical components, and performed other work.

Finished products were stored in unsuitable premises, in violation of the law, without any permits, licenses, certificates or other authorization documents, in close proximity to houses.

Due to violations of rules and regulations in the manufacture and storage of explosives, a fire occurred on July 2 at about 18:00, leading to detonation and subsequent explosions with a capacity of more than four tons of TNT equivalent.

As a result, two local residents aged 16 and 26 were killed. Another 83 people sustained injuries of varying severity.

on July 7, investigators notified all five men of suspicion of committing crimes by prior conspiracy. They are accused of:

→ illegal manufacture of explosives and explosive devices;

→ illegal possession of explosives and explosive devices without a legal permit;

→ violation of the rules for the storage of explosives that caused deaths and other serious consequences.

Further investigation is ongoing, including the identification of other persons involved in the illegal production. The suspects face up to 12 years in prison.

At the same time, the PGO writes that three people have been suspected: two heads of enterprises and an employee of one of them. The Zhytomyr Regional Prosecutor's Office filed a motion with the court to impose a pre-trial restraint on the suspects in the form of detention.

