In Zhytomyr region, there are already more than 80 people injured as a result of explosions at the plant

Among those injured in the explosion near Zhytomyr is a citizen of Japan

Rescuer (Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service)

The number of people injured as a result of explosions at a plant in Zhytomyr region has increased to 80. This was reported by Vitaliy Bunyko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, during the telethon.

According to him, the number of dead remained unchanged – two people. The body of the second person was freed by rescuers during the night.

Meanwhile, the number of injured has risen to 82. 38 people, including four children, are in medical facilities. All the injured have sustained moderate injuries. Among the injured is a Japanese citizen.

Bunyachko noted that about 100 homes were damaged, with a quarter of them completely destroyed. According to him, people will be compensated for the value of the lost housing. Commissions are currently working to determine the value of the destroyed homes.

There is currently no information regarding the causes of the explosions.