Power lines damaged near Zhytomyr due to explosion, over 700 people without electricity – photos

As a result of an explosion near Zhytomyr on July 2, three 10kV power lines were damaged.

Photo: facebook.com/ztoe.com.ua

Due to an explosion that occurred on July 2nd around 6:00 PM near the village of Berezyne, three 10 kV power lines were damaged. Currently, 735 homes are without electricity, reports "Zhytomyroblenergo".

It is reported that 50 10/0.4 kV transformer substations have been shut down due to the explosion.

"Nine mobile response teams, equipped with everything necessary, are working to eliminate the consequences. We are making every effort to restore power as quickly as possible," the statement said.

On July 2, at approximately 6:00 PM , an explosion occurred near the village of Berezyzna in the Hlybocika community. It is known that two people died as a result of the explosion, and 15 more were injured.

Initially, it was reported that the explosion occurred at a gas station. However, local authorities later stated that the incident took place near a gas station.

Serhiy Sokalskyi, the village head of Hlybochytsia, reported that the explosion occurred in the village of Berezyne at the production warehouse of one of the industrial enterprises.

Police reported that due to an explosion at kilometer 126 of the M-06 Kyiv-Chop highway, traffic in both directions is blocked. Law enforcement also named the alternative routes that can be used to bypass the affected area.