A powerful explosion occurred near Zhytomyr. Many injured are reported – photos and videos

Explosion near Zhytomyr (Photo: Cуспільне)

On July 2, at around 6:00 PM, an explosion occurred near the village of Berezyne in the Hlybochytska community. This was reported by the Zhytomyr Regional Police.

"Specialists from the State Emergency Service, investigative-operational groups of the Main Department of the National Police in Zhytomyr region and police department No. 1 of the Zhytomyr district department, patrol police officers and paramedics are working at the scene," the statement said.

Later, the Zhytomyr City Council confirmed that the explosion occurred at a gas station.

"Citizens! An explosion occurred at a gas station on the highway towards Kyiv, past the ring road. The cause of the incident is currently being investigated. All emergency services have been dispatched to the scene," the statement said.

In a comment to Suspilne, Serhiy Sokalskyi, the village head of Hlybochytske , reported that the explosion occurred in the village of Berezyne at the production warehouse of one of the industrial enterprises.

"Residential private houses have been damaged. There is a lot of glass and smoke around, and power lines have been damaged. There is information about injuries. I was on my way to the scene, but I didn't make it due to heavy traffic jams on the Kyiv highway," said Serhiy Sokalskyi.

Viktor Grynov, medical director of the "Center for Emergency Medical Assistance and Disaster Medicine" of the Zhytomyr Regional Council, reported that two women were hospitalized.

"Preliminary reports indicate many injuries, as there were powerful explosions. About 20 ambulances were dispatched to the scene, but not all of them made it due to traffic jams on the highway," said Viktor Grynov.