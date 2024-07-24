Fifth strike on Kharkiv in one day: Russia launching missile attacks

Occupiers have been attacking Kharkiv all day, hitting industrial zone again

On the afternoon of July 24, Russia launched another missile strike on Kharkiv – the fifth attack on the city today, as reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

"The fifth attack on the city today and again in the industrial zone," he wrote at 14:17.

Later, he reported that six people were injured as a result of the strike and are receiving assistance.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, specified that the Russians had struck the Kholodnohirskyi district of the city.

At 14:13, the Air Force warned about the threat of ballistic weapons being used from the northeast.

