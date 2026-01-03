Five people may be under the rubble after a missile strike on Kharkiv on January 2

In Kharkiv, the clearing of rubble after the Russian attack has been going on for almost a day, and people may still be under the rubble.

In Kharkiv, a search and rescue operation has been underway for almost a day after a missile strike; five people may be under the rubble. This was reported by reported Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

He confirmed that the occupiers struck the city with two Iskander missiles.

As of January 3, 27 people have been reported injured, seven of whom are in hospitals. A woman hospitalized in serious condition has undergone surgery and remains in intensive care.

Two people died – a 22-year-old woman and a three-year-old boy.

Syniehubov added that five more people may be under the rubble. They were probably in the office building during the attack, and there is currently no contact with them.

The head of the regional military administration believes that it may take another two days to clear the rubble.

Later, he said more than 300 people are working to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack on Kharkiv. More than 80 units of equipment have been involved.

In the damaged buildings that are still habitable, electricity, heating, and water supplies have already been restored.

In total, more than 30 houses and a hospital were damaged. The greatest destruction is in six buildings located closest to the epicenter of the explosion. Expert inspections will be carried out there regarding the possibility of further operation.

