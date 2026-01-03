Missile strike on Kharkiv on January 2: woman's body found under rubble

Two people were killed in an enemy strike on Kharkiv on January 2, and the rescue operation is ongoing.

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration)

The death toll from the Russian missile strike on Kharkiv on the afternoon of January 2 has risen to two. This was reported by reported Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

According to him, a woman's body was found under the rubble at night. She is likely the mother of the three-year-old boy whose body was found on Friday evening.

The head of the regional military administration clarified that the search and rescue operation at the site of the Russian attack is ongoing.

On Friday afternoon, January 2, the Russians inflicted A missile strike on Kharkiv injured more than 30 people, including a six-month-old baby.

In the evening of the same day, Rescuers unblocked the body of a three-year-old child was recovered from under the rubble.