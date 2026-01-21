Prosecutor's Office: Deputy head of Kyiv district state administration helped 190 men to evade service

SBU: Official of district state administration set up large-scale scheme of mobilization evasion using connections in TCC

Detainee (Photo: Security Service of Ukraine)

Law enforcement officers detained the first deputy head of one of Kyiv's district state administrations, he is suspected of organizing a scheme to evade mobilization. This was reported by Office of the Prosecutor General and Security Service of Ukraine.

According to the SBU, the official falsely "enrolled" men in military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by forging documents and then organized their discharge from military service under fictitious medical diagnoses.

The cost of the service, according to the investigation, ranged from $15,000 to $20,000. To organize the scheme, the official used his own connections in the district territorial center for recruitment and social support, and engaged an accomplice to prepare false documents.

The prosecutor's office clarified that he organized and coordinated the activities of a group of people who helped at least 190 persons liable for military service and military personnel to evade military service.

The OGP explained how the scheme worked. The official would pass to the TCC the lists of people who wanted to avoid mobilization for money. After that, the head of the TCC instructed his subordinates to prepare military registration documents, allegedly to send these people to one of the training centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The formed packages of documents were handed over to the organizer of the scheme, who sent them to an accomplice to enter false information about the enrollment of persons liable for military service in the lists of personnel of the military unit. At the same time, none of them actually arrived at the training center.

Later, about two months later, these individuals were illegally discharged from military service on the basis of forged military medical documents, which created formal grounds for their deregistration.

The deputy head of the DSA and his accomplice were detained. During the searches, they were found to have forged medical and military registration documents, seals of military units and smartphones with evidence.

They were notified of suspicion under the article on organizing and aiding and abetting military service evasion by self-mutilation or other means committed by a group of persons under martial law by prior conspiracy.

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint in the form of detention is being decided. The suspects face up to 10 years in prison.

All persons involved in the criminal activity are being identified, including employees of the TCC and law enforcement agencies.

Photo: OGP

Photo: SBU

