National Police: In Kyiv, a military man organized illegal "tours" to Romania for evaders

Photo: National Police

Law enforcement officers detained in Kyiv a serviceman of a Kharkiv region unit suspected of organizing the illegal transportation of men of military age to Romania reports National Police of Ukraine.

According to the police, the 39-year-old soldier decided to make money on those who wanted to avoid military service and organized illegal "tours" to Europe.

To implement the scheme, the man developed a detailed plan for the transportation of the men and thought through their disguises to the smallest detail. The trip consisted of two parts: the drive from Kyiv to Bukovyna and the actual border crossing.

According to law enforcement officers, in order to realize the plan, the men had to buy military uniforms and wear them on their own, and the trafficker had to draw up documents about the pseudo-soldier's alleged business trip.

This was necessary for unimpeded passage through the checkpoint. To convince the detainee, he told about his friend who managed to leave the country using the same scheme.

The cost of the "tour" was $9,200.

The police served the man with a notice of suspicion of illegal transportation of persons across the border. He faces up to nine years in prison.

