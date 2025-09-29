Transcarpathian border guards exposed for selling information on routes to "evaders"

The detainees directed the "customers" to bypass border patrols and the border guard system. For this, they took from $3000 to $5000

Detention (Photo: SBI)

Law enforcement officials in Zakarpattia region have exposed two border guard inspectors who were illegally smuggling men of military age across the state border with Slovakia and Hungary. Both acted "autonomously" at different sites, reported in the State Bureau of Investigation.

As SBI investigators found out, the detainees offered their customers information about "safe routes", the location of border patrols and the border protection system through intermediaries. The cost of this "service" ranged from $3000 to $5000 per person.

"One of the inspectors showed the 'clients' possible ways to bypass the checkpoints on electronic maps, promising 'unimpeded movement' in his control zone. The other one arranged for the transfer of data that allowed him to avoid patrols and reinforced patrols," the SBI reported .

The detainees planned to continue implementing the scheme on a regular basis.

According to law enforcement, in September 2025, at least two conscripts illegally crossed the border with the assistance of detained inspectors.

The servicemen were detained after receiving a partial bribe of $3000 each through intermediaries. They were notified of suspicion of organizing illegal border crossing and bribery (up to nine years in prison).

Border guards arrested with possibility of bail.