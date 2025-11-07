National Police: Vinnytsia region MP exposed for fake marriage to avoid mobilization

According to the investigation, the deputy conspired with a colleague whose sister had a disability for UAH 3000 and food

The detainee (Photo: National Police)

The National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine exposed a deputy of a city council in Vinnytsia region who "bought" a fictitious marriage with a woman with a disability to avoid mobilization. He and his accomplice were served with a notice of suspicion, police.

According to the source LIGA.net , the law enforcement agencies are talking about a 49-year-old deputy of the Bershad City Council from the party "Political Strategy of Groysman", Andriy T., and his accomplice, a former employee of the social protection department of the same city council, 28-year-old Alina O.

the woman's 19-year-old sister had a group II disability. As law enforcement officers found out, at the end of 2024, the suspect conspired with the woman to arrange a fictitious marriage with her relative. The two of them transported the victim to another region and arranged the marriage there .

Later, the man used the documents on his "wife's" health condition as a basis for illegal exemption from conscription into the Armed Forces of Ukraine. For her help, he promised his accomplice a monthly reward of UAH 3000 and food packages.

During the investigation, law enforcement officers found a striking contrast between the living conditions of the suspect and his fictitious wife. The deputy, who is also a market director and the owner of several farms, lived in a wealthy house. At the same time, his "wife", who needs care and treatment, lived in an abandoned hut without proper living conditions.

The man is suspected of recruiting and transferring a person with a disability for the purpose of further exploitation, as well as evading conscription during mobilization in a special period. His accomplices were also notified of suspicion.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure is currently being decided. The defendants may face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The suspect's house (Photo: National Police)

The house of the "wife" (Photo: National Police)