National Police: Vinnytsia region MP exposed for fake marriage to avoid mobilization
The National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine exposed a deputy of a city council in Vinnytsia region who "bought" a fictitious marriage with a woman with a disability to avoid mobilization. He and his accomplice were served with a notice of suspicion, police.
According to the source LIGA.net , the law enforcement agencies are talking about a 49-year-old deputy of the Bershad City Council from the party "Political Strategy of Groysman", Andriy T., and his accomplice, a former employee of the social protection department of the same city council, 28-year-old Alina O.
the woman's 19-year-old sister had a group II disability. As law enforcement officers found out, at the end of 2024, the suspect conspired with the woman to arrange a fictitious marriage with her relative. The two of them transported the victim to another region and arranged the marriage there .
Later, the man used the documents on his "wife's" health condition as a basis for illegal exemption from conscription into the Armed Forces of Ukraine. For her help, he promised his accomplice a monthly reward of UAH 3000 and food packages.
During the investigation, law enforcement officers found a striking contrast between the living conditions of the suspect and his fictitious wife. The deputy, who is also a market director and the owner of several farms, lived in a wealthy house. At the same time, his "wife", who needs care and treatment, lived in an abandoned hut without proper living conditions.
The man is suspected of recruiting and transferring a person with a disability for the purpose of further exploitation, as well as evading conscription during mobilization in a special period. His accomplices were also notified of suspicion.
The issue of choosing a preventive measure is currently being decided. The defendants may face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.
