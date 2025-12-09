Flooding risks after Russian attack on Pecheneg dam: 13,000 people may be evacuated

Oleg Synegubov (Photo: t.me/synegubov)

After Russia's strike on the Pecheneg Dam on December 7, there is a risk of flooding. About this said head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

He noted that one of the key dams for Kharkiv and the region was attacked. Measures are currently being taken to be ready to respond in case of an emergency.

"We have had response plans ready since 2022. If the situation worsens, about 13,000 people may be resettled, including 3,500 people with limited mobility," noted Sinegubov.

According to him, the region has the resources to carry out the evacuation in a timely and organized manner. If necessary, the authorities are ready to provide transportation and temporary accommodation.

Currently, the population is being notified so that residents can be potentially prepared for evacuation measures.