Russia strikes at Pechenizka reservoir near Chuhuiv – dam traffic is suspended

The enemy launched a missile attack on the dam, experts are studying the extent of damage

Pechenizka Reservoir (Photo: kharkiv.name)

Russian army strikes at Pechenizka Reservoir dam in Kharkiv region, traffic is suspended. About this reported local village head Oleksandr Husarov.

According to him, as of 12:00, traffic on the Pechenizka Dam roadway was suspended. He promised to provide other details later.

У comments Gusarov told Suspilne that the dam was hit by a missile. Experts are currently examining the extent of the damage, and there were no casualties.

Russia has already hit with missiles on the dam of the Pechenizhske Reservoir in September 2022. There was a threat of flooding.

ADDED AT 13:32. Regional Infrastructure Restoration and Development Service said also reported on the temporary closure of the T-21-04 road Kharkiv – Vovchansk – Chuhunivka checkpoint near the village of Staryi Saltiv. The bridge was also damaged by shelling.

Specialists are working at the site, surveys and priority restoration measures are underway. A detour route has been organized: Chuguiv – Korobochkino – Leb'yazhye – Primorske – Khotomlya – Vovchansk.

Detour map (Illustration: facebook.com/kh.ukravtodo)

Pechenizka Reservoir (map screenshot)