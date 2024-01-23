Kharkiv: Death toll rises to eight, including child – video

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (DSNS) released a video of debris clearance. Mayor Terekhov reports 62 injured and eight dead. Search and rescue operations continue

Photo: DSNS

The death toll has risen to eight, with 62 people reported injured as a result of a Russian strike on Kharkiv on the morning of January 23. Mayor Ihor Terekhov provided updates during a telemarathon.

He mentioned the discovery of a child's body, bringing the total number of fatalities to eight.

"We have 62 wounded. People are arriving at the hospital. Search and rescue operations are ongoing," said the mayor.

According to DSNS data, rescuers have successfully recovered the body of an 11-12-year-old girl. Currently, there is information about an additional 60 injured individuals, including six children.

In total, Russian invaders carried out ten strikes on the Kyiv and Saltivsky districts of Kharkiv, presumably using S-300 and Kh-22 missiles. The situation continues to unfold, and rescue efforts persist.

