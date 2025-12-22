In Kryvyi Rih, Russia destroyed the center "I am a veteran" – photos

The occupiers' attacks destroyed the Kryvyi Rih administrative service "I am a veteran", and the main administrative service center "Visa" was also significantly damaged

On the night of December 22, Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih with "shaheds," resulting in the destruction of an administrative service center. This was reported to by the head of the Defense Council of Kryvyi Rih , Oleksandr Vilkul .

The "I am Veteran" administrative service center was destroyed. The main administrative service center "Visa" was also significantly damaged.

on December 22, these centers will be closed, but administrative services will be provided in branches throughout the city.

"Today we will restore access to the system and organize work in another room. This will take several days. I will inform you about the resumption of work additionally," Vilkul wrote.

REFERENCE The I Am Veteran Center The I Am Veteran Center was launched in Kryvyi Rih on June 1, 2023. There, war veterans, their families and the families of fallen defenders receive a wide range of services – social, administrative, housing, land, medical, educational, assistance in starting their own business, etc. In total, 561 services are provided in one place.

The acting head of the Dnipropetrovs'k regional military administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, also reported that in addition to administrative buildings, two apartment buildings and cars were damaged in Kryvyi Rih.

Also at night, the enemy sent drones to Pavlohrad. A car and an unused building caught fire, the fire was extinguished.

A UAV also hit Vasylkivska community in Synelnyky district, damaging three private houses.