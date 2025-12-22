Russia attacks Odesa twice during the night: one wounded, part of one of the districts without electricity – photos
On the night of December 22, Russian troops attacked Odesa twice. As a result of the attack, a critical infrastructure facility was damaged, and part of one of the city's districts was left without electricity. About reported head of the Odesa City Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

A 30-year-old man was injured in the attack. He was taken to hospital with shrapnel wounds of moderate severity.

Windows in a residential building were also damaged. Utilities are working to eliminate the consequences.

The Ukrainian Air Force repeatedly during the night reported about a UAV headed for Odesa region. In the Odesa region, several times was announced air raid alert.

Attack on Odesa (Photo: Lysak / Facebook)
Attack on Odesa (Photo: Lysak / Facebook)
Attack on Odesa (Photo: Lysak / Facebook)
  • on December 18, the Russians drone strike at a car driving across a bridge in the Odesa region. A woman died from her injuries and her three children were hospitalized.
  • The next day, under Russian attack got in odesa-Skhidna railway station. A railway worker is wounded.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced replacement of the head of the Air Command "South" due to the attacks in Odesa region.