Russia attacks Odesa twice during the night: one wounded, part of one of the districts without electricity – photos

Russia has attacked Odesa twice (Photo: Lysak / Facebook)

On the night of December 22, Russian troops attacked Odesa twice. As a result of the attack, a critical infrastructure facility was damaged, and part of one of the city's districts was left without electricity. About reported head of the Odesa City Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

A 30-year-old man was injured in the attack. He was taken to hospital with shrapnel wounds of moderate severity.

Windows in a residential building were also damaged. Utilities are working to eliminate the consequences.

The Ukrainian Air Force repeatedly during the night reported about a UAV headed for Odesa region. In the Odesa region, several times was announced air raid alert.

