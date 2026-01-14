In Lviv region, a man shot at a minibus of the TCC and fled – he is wanted
A shooting took place in the village of Rudno, Lviv region, damaging a minibus of the military of the district territorial recruitment center. There were no casualties, and the shooter is being searched for, said police.
The incident happened on January 14 at about 10:00. It happened at the intersection of Lesia Ukrainka and Nebesna Sotnia streets in the village. The driver of a Volkswagen Passat fired several times at a Volkswagen Transporter and fled the scene.
The minibus belonged to the RTCC military personnel who were carrying out notification activities – it received technical damage.
The police opened a criminal investigation into hooliganism. The article provides for imprisonment for a term of three to seven years.
The location of the shooter is currently being established in order to detain him. Locals report that an interception plan has been introduced in Lviv and control at the city's exits has been tightened.
- In 2025, in Cherkasy region fixed almost two dozen attacks on TCC employees, including with weapons.
- on January 2, 2026, it became known that in the Vinnytsia region a man attacked on an employee of the TCC. He was detained.
- on January 13, the prosecutor's office reported that a man in Lviv stabbed a military TCC with a knife and fled. He was promptly detained and served with a notice of suspicion
Comments (0)