In Odesa region, "shahids" attacked energy sector, in Chuhuiv – service station and post office: photos, video

Russia again strikes at critical infrastructure and civilian objects in Odesa and Kharkiv regions

Photo: SES of Odesa region

On the night of November 7, Russia attacked Odesa and Kharkiv regions with attack drones, causing damage and fires. This was reported by the State Emergency Service and the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration , Oleh Kiper .

Enemy attacks energy infrastructure again in Odesa region – there are hits.

The attack also damaged warehouses and an administrative building. Rescuers extinguished all the fires, no one was injured.

In Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, a post office, a service station and an educational building caught fire as a result of drone strikes.

The flames covered about 2000 square meters, but rescuers localized the fire.

In total, Russia attacked three communities in Kharkiv region.

In Vilkhuvata community, an enemy UAV hit the roof of a four-story residential building, damaging 20 apartments. A neighboring building was also damaged .

A private house was hit in Velykoburlutska community, a fire broke out.

A fire broke out on the territory of an agricultural enterprise in Shevchenkivska community due to a Russian attack.