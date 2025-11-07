Russia hits Zaporizhzhia with KABs: high-rise buildings and a kindergarten damaged – photos

The occupiers tried to hit the critical infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia, but failed to achieve their goals

Photo: Zaporizhzhia OVA

On the night of November 7, Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia, damaging houses and a kindergarten. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Ivan Fedorov and the secretary of the city council Regina Kharchenko .

Four multi-storey buildings and a kindergarten building were damaged by Russian strikes. There were no casualties.

During the telethon, Fedorov clarified that around 00:30, Russians began to hit Zaporizhzhia region with guided aerial bombs, trying to hit the suburbs and Zaporizhzhia itself, as well as critical infrastructure. However, to no avail.