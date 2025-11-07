Russia hits Zaporizhzhia with KABs: high-rise buildings and a kindergarten damaged – photos
Photo: Zaporizhzhia OVA

On the night of November 7, Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia, damaging houses and a kindergarten. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Ivan Fedorov and the secretary of the city council Regina Kharchenko .

Four multi-storey buildings and a kindergarten building were damaged by Russian strikes. There were no casualties.

During the telethon, Fedorov clarified that around 00:30, Russians began to hit Zaporizhzhia region with guided aerial bombs, trying to hit the suburbs and Zaporizhzhia itself, as well as critical infrastructure. However, to no avail.

Russia hits Zaporizhzhia with KABs: high-rise buildings and a kindergarten damaged – photos
Russia hits Zaporizhzhia with KABs: high-rise buildings and a kindergarten damaged – photos
Russia hits Zaporizhzhia with KABs: high-rise buildings and a kindergarten damaged – photos
Russia hits Zaporizhzhia with KABs: high-rise buildings and a kindergarten damaged – photos
  • On the night of November 2, Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia, leaving almost 58,000 subscribers without electricity.
Zaporizhzhiabombardmentzaporizhzhia