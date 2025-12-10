In Sumy, children suffered as a result of shooting

Police in Sumy region say they have found a man involved in shooting at minors

Photo: police of Sumy region

In Sumy, children were injured in a shooting incident. The person involved was detained, according to police and the head of the regional military administration, Oleg Grigorov.

Law enforcement officials said they had identified the man who, according to preliminary data, fired the shots in Sumy. As a result of the incident, four children aged 13 to 16 sustained minor injuries and were provided with medical care. At the same time, Grigorov writes about the six injured children.

Police identified the apartment from which the shooting could have taken place. The police conducted door-to-door checks and interviewed witnesses, and during the inspection of the 60-year-old man's apartment they found a smooth-bore hunting rifle and a spent cartridge case.

Proceedings have been opened under articles on attempted premeditated murder of two or more minors in a manner dangerous to the lives of many people. Law enforcement officers are establishing the motives and full circumstances of the incident.