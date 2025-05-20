In Sumy region, a Russian UAV struck a convoy carrying humanitarian aid, there are injuries
In the village of Velyka Pysarivka, Okhtyrsky District, Sumy Region, Russia used a drone to strike people receiving humanitarian aid. Two people were injured, the Prosecutor General's Office reported .
The Russian attack occurred around 11:00.
A 57-year-old man was injured and hospitalized. Another 51-year-old man was provided medical care without hospitalization.
The Okhtyrsky District Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Sumy region has launched a pre-trial investigation into the commission of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
- On May 17 at 06:17, Russia used a Lancet drone to strike a bus carrying passengers near Bilopilly, Sumy Oblast. The attack killed nine people and injured seven others.
- On May 20, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported that as a result of another attack by Russian troops in the Velykypysarivska community, hydraulic structures were damaged. Currently, there is no flooding of settlements, the situation is under constant control of specialists.