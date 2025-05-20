In the village of Velyka Pysarivka, Okhtyrsky District, Sumy Region, Russia used a drone to strike people receiving humanitarian aid. Two people were injured, the Prosecutor General's Office reported .

The Russian attack occurred around 11:00.

A 57-year-old man was injured and hospitalized. Another 51-year-old man was provided medical care without hospitalization.

The Okhtyrsky District Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Sumy region has launched a pre-trial investigation into the commission of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).