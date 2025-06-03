In Zaporizhia, the National Police exposed doctors who were fictitiously treating military personnel

The suspects face up to six years in prison.

Suspected doctors (Photo: National Police)

In Zaporizhzhia, doctors from one of the city's medical institutions were caught falsifying data on wounded soldiers, which resulted in state losses of over UAH 400,000. The suspects were charged and face up to six years in prison. The National Police reports this.

It is noted that the suspects are the head of the surgical department of the medical institution and two doctors subordinate to him.

According to the investigation, during 2023, the defendants in the case entered more than 2,000 fictitious information into the electronic healthcare system about medical procedures for more than 1,200 servicemen who were hospitalized with injuries.

Cyber police officers discovered and recorded a mismatch between the dates of medical procedures and the dates of actual hospitalization of servicemen in the hospital.

Based on fictitious data, additional funds were received into the hospital's account. The losses to the state budget amounted to over 430,000 UAH.

The persons involved in the case were notified of suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: unauthorized actions with information committed by a person who has the right to access it (Part 3 of Article 28, Part 3 of Article 362) and abuse of power or official position (Part 2 of Article 364).

According to the police, the investigation is currently ongoing. Additional legal qualifications are possible.

The suspects face imprisonment for a term of up to six years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term of up to three years.