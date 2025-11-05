Donetsk region restricts train traffic to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk for safety reasons

Passengers will receive information about the final stop of the train on the day of departure

Kramatorsk railway station (Photo: t.me/UkrzalInfo)

Trains in the Kramatorsk direction are temporarily restricted in Donetsk region. The decision is dictated by security factors, said the head of the regional military administration Vadim Filashkin.

According to him, this "difficult but important" decision was made jointly with Ukrzaliznytsia. Train traffic will be limited to Husarivka or Barvinkove stations (the last stations before Sloviansk). Bus shuttles are currently being organized between Kramatorsk-Slaviansk and the temporary terminal station.

"Passengers of all five long-distance trains of the Kramatorsk direction receive detailed notifications about the final station in the UZ application directly on the day of departure," Filashkin said.

The temporary restriction also applies to suburban traffic in Donetsk region, in particular, the Bantysheve-Kramatorsk and Sloviansk-Rayhorodok connections.

The OBA, together with the Defense Forces, law enforcement, and Ukrzaliznytsia, is monitoring the security situation. Traffic is expected to resume as soon as possible.