Almost 1000 Ukrzaliznytsia employees have died since 2022 – details

Ukrainian Railways train (Illustrative photo: t.me/OleksiiKuleba)

As of October 2025, 947 employees of Ukrzaliznytsia have been killed since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The company reported this in response to a request LIGA.net .

The largest number of railroaders died in the Armed Forces of Ukraine while performing combat missions – 753 people. At their workplaces, 37 railroaders were killed by enemy shelling. Another 157 employees died in other circumstances.

UZ says it is taking security measures, but not all of them can be disclosed.

At key stations, passengers' luggage is checked at the entrance to the station to avoid the transportation of hazardous substances. When traveling on trains, if necessary, light camouflage is used. An operational analysis of the security situation is also carried out along the route of each flight.

Ukrzaliznytsia noted that trains have a number of backup routes in case of attacks and are equipped with first aid kits. And all members of the train crews have taken first aid courses.