A man was killed in Shostka because of a Russian strike on the railroad. A fishing boat was also attacked

Rescuers found the body of a deceased in a carriage of a wrecked train

A train in Shostka (Photo: SES)

A person was killed as a result of a Russian attack with Shahed drones on the railway station in Shostka. This was reported by and the State Emergency Service.

According to the Sumy Region Prosecutor's Office, the body of a 71-year-old man was found in a train carriage. The classification of the criminal proceedings was changed to war crimes that resulted in the death of a person.

According to the head of the Sumy regional military administration, Oleh Hryhorov, about 30 people were also injured. The enemy used a "double strike" tactic: after the first attack, a reconnaissance drone circled the railroad, and then a second attack took place.

The victims include three children aged 8, 11 and 14. The eldest child, a boy, is in moderate condition.

The city of Shostka and part of the Shostka district are without electricity due to Russian strikes, and there is no gas supply, , said Mayor Mykola Noga. A Shostka-Kyiv passenger train and a suburban train were damaged.

At around 11:20, the enemy also attacked a boat with fishermen on a lake in the Seredyno-Budska community of Shostka district with a drone. As a result, a 63-year-old man was killed and his 65-year-old friend was wounded.

An investigation into war crimes that led to the death of a person has been launched, in the prosecutor's office.

The damaged train (Photo: SES)

The damaged train (Photo: SES)