Mazurash MP denies information about dog kidnapping near hotel

The deputy called the video of him and his wife allegedly putting a dog in the trunk of a car a fake

Georgii Mazurashu (Photo: Facebook account of the MP)

Georgiy Mazurashu, a member of the Verkhovna Rada from Chernivtsi region, denied that he and his wife had stolen a dog near the hotel. Related commentary mP gave to Suspilne.

A video of the MP and his wife allegedly stealing a Jack Russell Terrier dog on the hotel grounds was circulated in Chernivtsi social media.

According to the Khoroshi Chernivtsi Telegram channel, the incident occurred in the village of Horodilets, Volyn region, on October 1. The author of the post claims that the dog's owner filed a complaint with law enforcement.

Mazurashu denied that he and his wife had stolen the dog and called the video edited. According to the MP, his wife put her shoes in the trunk, not the dog, after she changed her shoes.

"And pay attention to the 'jump' in the video – this is the moment when the dog, which was hanging around the car for no reason, ran away. Strangely, this moment was not there," the MP said.

The MP added that the dog had allegedly already returned home, and he learned about it from the police.

Mazurashu is the author of the largest number of draft laws submitted to the Rada. One of the most scandalous is the draft law № 9223 to ban criticism on social media.

on October 6, it was reported that the MP suggested to place the inscription "We believe in God" on banknotes.