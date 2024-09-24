Number of injured in Kharkiv strikes rises to 31 – photos

Three killed in Russian attacks on the city on September 24

Consequences of the attack (Photo by State Emergency Service of Ukraine)

The number of people injured in Russia’s massive airstrike on Kharkiv has increased to 31, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov and Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

Russian forces targeted a residential building in the Kyivskyi district and a bakery facility. Syniehubov reported that one person was killed and eight were injured at the bakery, which was hit by a FAB-500 glide bomb.

In total, three people were killed in the attacks on Kharkiv on September 24.

The National Police clarified that seven airstrikes were carried out by Russian forces, with impacts recorded in the Kyivskyi, Saltivskyi, Nemyshlianskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the city.

A police station has been set up near the damaged residential building. Residents who have lost contact with loved ones can file reports and submit DNA samples. They can also report property damage.

According to the Prosecutor's Office, around 3:15 PM, Russian forces struck both the outskirts and central areas of Kharkiv. They launched eight glide bombs from three Su-34 aircraft from Belgorod region airspace.

Two bombs hit the Tsyrkunivska community, while six others landed in various districts of Kharkiv: Shevchenkivskyi, Kyivskyi, Saltivskyi, and Nemyshlianskyi.

