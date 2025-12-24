On Christmas Eve, Russians hit Cherkasy with a missile: Heroes' Alley is damaged

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shoot down enemy missile in Cherkasy region, but there is a casualty and damage

Ihor Taburets (Photo: Cherkasy Regional Military Administration)

On Wednesday evening, December 24, Russians launched a missile attack on Cherkasy, resulting in no casualties, but some damage. This was reported by the head of the Cherkasy regional military administration, Ihor Taburets, and the mayor of the regional center, Anatoliy Bondarenko.

Stool said the Ukrainian military said that Christmas Eve in the region began with an enemy attack. Air defense forces neutralized a Russian missile in the Cherkasy region.

"We have one wounded. Fortunately, he is not seriously injured," Taburets said.

He added that the blast wave damaged an educational institution, a garage cooperative, and a local cemetery.

Bondarenko wrote down a video message in which he said that the monuments to ordinary residents of Cherkasy and the Alley of Heroes were damaged at the cemetery.

"The war against monuments and against human souls that have long since died is their style," said the mayor of Cherkasy, showing the destruction.

At 16:37, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about a missile passing Kropyvnytskyi in the direction of Cherkasy, and at 16:44 they called on the city's residents to take cover.

On the night of December 23, Russians once again massively attacked Ukraine. The occupiers launched more than 30 missiles and at least 650 drones, many of which are "shahids".

Zelenskyy warned about the risk of another massive attack on Ukraine on December 23, 24 and 25.