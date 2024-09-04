Poltava still clearing rubble after Russian missile attack, 65 in serious condition

The death toll from the September 3 Russian missile strike on Poltava remains at 53 people, as reported earlier on September 4

65 people are currently in serious condition following the Russian missile attack on Poltava, reported Filip Pronin, the head of the regional military administration.

He noted that 30 ambulances were involved, and patients are currently receiving both inpatient and outpatient care. Among the injured, another 146 people are in moderate condition and 87 are in light condition.

Clearing the aftermath of the Russian strike on the educational institution is ongoing, as crews continue to sift through the rubble. So far, 53 people have been reported dead.

