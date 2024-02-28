Russia drops aerial bombs on central Kupiansk: two dead, people may be trapped under debris

Strikes recorded in central Kupiansk, where fierce fighting is ongoing

Su-34 (Illustrative photo - Wikipedia)

On Wednesday, February 28, occupying forces struck the city of Kupiansk with guided aerial bombs, killing two people, as reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

He stated that a strike was recorded in the central part of the city of Kupiansk.

As a result of the strike, two men aged 59 and 39 were killed, and one woman was injured. Residential buildings and civilian infrastructure were damaged.

There may still be people trapped under the debris, Syniehubov said.

The Kharkiv Regional Police clarified that as a result of the Russian attack, a cafe and a church were destroyed.

As a result of the damage to the cafe building, a 31-year-old woman was injured and her 39-year-old brother was killed.

A strike was also recorded at the Church of Jesus Christ. A 58-year-old pastor was trapped under the debris and suffered fatal injuries.

Photo – National Police

UPDATED AT 15:32. Syniehubov reported that as of now, it is known that as a result of the airstrike with FAB-500 bombs, five people have been injured.