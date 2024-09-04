Russia again hits center of Kurakhove: direct hit on three-story building – photos

On September 1, the Russians already shelled the center of Kurakhove, killing four people. This time, one woman died from the attack

Photo taken from Roman Padun's Facebook page

Russia has again struck the city of Kurakhove in the Donetsk Oblast, killing one person, as reported by the head of the Kurakhove City Military Administration, Roman Padun.

In the afternoon of September 4, the enemy attacked the central part of the city of Kurakhove, resulting in the death of a woman. There was a direct hit on a three-story multi-apartment residential building.

Windows and facades of nearby buildings were damaged. Information on casualties and damage is being clarified.

Photo: Roman Padun, Facebook

