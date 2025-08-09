Russia attacks bus with drone in Kherson suburb: two people killed, 16 wounded – photos

Two of the injured are in serious condition, the investigation is ongoing

A minibus in Kherson (Illustrative photo: Kherson Regional State Administration)

Russia attacks a minibus with a drone in the suburbs of Kherson. Two people were killed, more than 10 others were injured, reported city prosecutor's office.

According to the investigation, on August 9, at about 08:30, the Russian military hit a minibus moving in the suburbs of Kherson with a drone. The attack killed two people and initially reported six wounded.

However, as of 10:20 a.m., the number of victims increased to 16 people – all of whom were inside the bus. The victims were hospitalized, two of them in serious condition.

Pre-trial investigation launched into war crime that led to deaths.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko noted that the enemy deliberately hits civilians.

"Russia is deliberately targeting civilian Ukrainians. This is terrorism by a terrorist state," wrote she.

And the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak noted that this is how Russia wants peace – it "hunts" civilians in Kherson every day.

"Dead people. Why? The Russians are fooling everyone around them, pretending that they are ready to stop the war, but they are doing nothing to achieve this goal," said he.

The victims (Photo: t.me/phogovua)