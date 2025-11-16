Russia attacks power facilities in Chernihiv region: some districts without electricity

Enemy hits power facility in Nizhyn, power engineers work for almost a day to restore it

Attack in Chernihiv region (Photo: t.me/chernigivskaODA)

On the afternoon of November 15, Russia attacked a power facility in Nizhyn, Chernihiv region, with Geranium drones. As of November 16, a number of settlements are without power, , said the head of the regional military administration Vyacheslav Chaus.

We are talking about settlements in Nizhyn and Pryluky districts. Power engineers are already working, restoration work is still ongoing.

In addition, transport infrastructure was damaged in Nizhyn district, and an administrative building was damaged by a drone strike on Semenivka. In Novhorod-Siverskyi district, a drone hit set a non-residential building on fire and smashed windows in a house of culture.

Over the past day, the aggressor conducted 26 strikes in Chernihiv region and 42 explosions.

UPDATED at 12:50 p.m.. Russia damaged another power facility during its shelling of the region on November 16 – in Koryukiv district. As reported by Chernihivoblenergo, some communities in the district are without power.

Emergency repair work will begin as soon as the security situation allows.

Shelling of Chernihiv region (Photo: t.me/chernigivskaODA)