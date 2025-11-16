Russians hit power facilities in Odesa region – there are blackouts, photos

A solar power plant and other energy facilities came under enemy attack

Attack in Odesa region (Photo: t.me/odeskaODA)

Russia attacked energy facilities in Odesa region on the night of November 16. There is a blackout in the region, reported in the Ministry of Energy.

According to the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Kiper, the enemy hit civilian infrastructure in the south of Odesa region. Despite the active work of air defense, enemy drones still damaged energy facilities, including a solar power plant.

The attacks resulted in fires, which were quickly extinguished by rescuers. There is no information on casualties or injuries.

"Stability points have been deployed in the affected area. Life-support facilities and critical infrastructure have been switched to backup power," Kiper said .

Attack in Odesa region (Photo: SES)