Russians hit power facilities in Odesa region – there are blackouts, photos
Porokhnia Yana
News editor at LIGA.net
Russia attacked energy facilities in Odesa region on the night of November 16. There is a blackout in the region, reported in the Ministry of Energy.
According to the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Kiper, the enemy hit civilian infrastructure in the south of Odesa region. Despite the active work of air defense, enemy drones still damaged energy facilities, including a solar power plant.
The attacks resulted in fires, which were quickly extinguished by rescuers. There is no information on casualties or injuries.
"Stability points have been deployed in the affected area. Life-support facilities and critical infrastructure have been switched to backup power," Kiper said .
- on November 14, Russia struck the market in Chornomorsk, killing two people and injuring seven.
- On November 15, Russia struck Ukraine with Daggers and 135 UAVs, with hits recorded at 13 locations.
