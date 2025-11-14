Russia hits market in Chornomorsk: two dead and seven injured – photos

Russia hits market in Chornomorsk: two dead and seven injured – photosupdated
On the morning of November 14, Russia attacked a market in the city of Chornomorsk, Odesa region, with attack drones, resulting in deaths and injuries. This was reported to by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Kiper.
According to preliminary reports, two people were killed, seven others were wounded, some in serious condition.
The strike damaged the town square, shop fronts, and private vehicles. The blast wave smashed windows in a nearby college.
- In Kyiv, a massive attack on the night of November 14 hit high-rise buildings, killing four people. At least 30 others were injured.
- The Russians also hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv region, energy facilities and residential areas.
- In total, Russia used 19 missiles (13 of them ballistic missiles, and one "Zircon") and 430 UAVs. The Azerbaijani Embassy in Kyiv was damaged.
- That night, hundreds of drones also flew into Russia, and the Long Neptune missile was successfully used .
