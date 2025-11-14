Russia hits market in Chornomorsk: two dead and seven injured – photos

On the morning of November 14, Russia attacked a market in the city of Chornomorsk, Odesa region, with attack drones, resulting in deaths and injuries. This was reported to by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Kiper.

According to preliminary reports, two people were killed, seven others were wounded, some in serious condition.

The strike damaged the town square, shop fronts, and private vehicles. The blast wave smashed windows in a nearby college.

Photo: Telegram / odeskaODA

Photo: Telegram / odeskaODA

Photo: Telegram / odeskaODA