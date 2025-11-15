Russians attacked with three Kinzhal and 135 UAVs at night: there were hits in 13 locations

Air defense forces neutralized two missiles and over 90 enemy drones on the night of November 15

Air defense operation (Photo: General Staff)

On the night of Saturday, November 15, Russians launched a missile and drone strike in Ukraine, hitting 13 locations. About this reported command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Starting at 19:00 on November 14, the occupiers fired three X-47M2 Kinzhal aerial ballistic missiles from the airspace of Tambov region, as well as 135 drones, about 80 of them were "Shahid".

As of 09:00, air defense defenses neutralized two Kinzhal missiles and 91 enemy UAVs in the north, south and east of the country.

One missile and 41 strike UAVs were recorded at 13 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (wreckage) at four locations.

The Air Force emphasized that the attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in Ukrainian airspace.