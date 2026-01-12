Russia attacks two foreign ships in the Black Sea: fire breaks out, one injured
Russia has attacked foreign-flagged merchant ships operating within the Black Sea corridor. This is the second incident in a week, reported oleh Kiper, head of the regional military administration.
The first attack drone attacked a Panamanian-flagged vessel that was in the waiting area and heading to the port of Chornomorsk to load oil. A hit to the vessel's superstructure was recorded.
One crew member was seriously injured. He was promptly evacuated by the Navy to the port of Odesa and treated by doctors.
The second strike was on a bulk carrier flying the flag of San Marino, which was moving out of the waiting area. A fire broke out, which was quickly localized. There were no casualties.
"These attacks once again confirm that Russia is deliberately targeting civilian shipping in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and threatening global food security," Kiper emphasized.
- january 7 Russia hit the ports in Odesa region, resulting in one death.
- on January 9, the enemy also attacked two vessels under foreign flags near the ports of Chornomorsk and Odesa. One person was killed and one was injured.
- on January 10, the occupiers attacked the territory of the port in the Odesa region, which damaged an empty tank and caused the insulation to catch fire.
Comments (0)