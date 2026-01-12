Russia attacks two foreign ships in the Black Sea: fire breaks out, one injured

For the second time in a week, the enemy attacks civilian commercial vessels under foreign flags

The ship (Illustrative photo: ERA)

Russia has attacked foreign-flagged merchant ships operating within the Black Sea corridor. This is the second incident in a week, reported oleh Kiper, head of the regional military administration.

The first attack drone attacked a Panamanian-flagged vessel that was in the waiting area and heading to the port of Chornomorsk to load oil. A hit to the vessel's superstructure was recorded.

One crew member was seriously injured. He was promptly evacuated by the Navy to the port of Odesa and treated by doctors.

The second strike was on a bulk carrier flying the flag of San Marino, which was moving out of the waiting area. A fire broke out, which was quickly localized. There were no casualties.

"These attacks once again confirm that Russia is deliberately targeting civilian shipping in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and threatening global food security," Kiper emphasized.