Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia suburbs with "shaheds" and hits Chuhuiv: there are wounded

Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia suburbs with "shaheds" and hits Chuhuiv: there are woundedsupplemented
On the night of July 18, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia district with at least nine "shaheds", causing damage, destruction and injuries. Early in the morning, there was also an attack on Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region.
According to , the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, told that the attack on the suburbs of Zaporizhzhia caused fires and destroyed non-residential buildings.
A 79-year-old man was wounded.
Mayor of Chuhuiv Galyna Minaeva reported that around 04:40 the enemy struck at one of the city's residential neighborhoods.
Four people were injured. Residential buildings, a family doctor's office and an educational institution were damaged.
- Russia strikes Ukraine with drones every night. Last night, on July 17,, , the main target of the strike was the Dnipropetrovs'k region, in particular Dnipro. One person was killed and five others were injured in the attack .
