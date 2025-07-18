Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia suburbs with "shaheds" and hits Chuhuiv: there are wounded

Fires broke out in Zaporizhzhia district due to Russian strikes. Houses, educational institution, family doctor's office damaged in Chuhuiv

"Shahed" (Photo: Aleksandr Gusev / Pacific-Press picture alliance)

On the night of July 18, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia district with at least nine "shaheds", causing damage, destruction and injuries. Early in the morning, there was also an attack on Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region.

According to , the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, told that the attack on the suburbs of Zaporizhzhia caused fires and destroyed non-residential buildings.

A 79-year-old man was wounded.

Mayor of Chuhuiv Galyna Minaeva reported that around 04:40 the enemy struck at one of the city's residential neighborhoods.

Four people were injured. Residential buildings, a family doctor's office and an educational institution were damaged.