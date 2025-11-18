Russia fires missiles at Berestyn: a minor is killed, nine others injured

As a result of a rocket attack on Berestyn in Kharkiv region, a 17-year-old girl with severe injuries died in hospital

Illustrative photo: resource of the occupiers

On the night of November 18, Russians launched rocket attacks on the town of Berestyn, Kharkiv region, killing one person and injuring nine. This was reported to by the head of the regional military administration Oleh Syniehubov .

At 00:20, he wrote about the shelling of and nine victims, including a 16-year-old teenager.

At 02:27, it was reported that a 17-year-old girl who had been seriously injured in a rocket attack died in hospital.

Seven of the nine victims were hospitalized with explosive injuries. Two more people have acute stress reactions.