Russia fires missiles at Berestyn: a minor is killed, nine others injured

Russia fires missiles at Berestyn: a minor is killed, nine others injuredsupplemented
Oksana Zhytniuk
Senior editor at LIGA.net
On the night of November 18, Russians launched rocket attacks on the town of Berestyn, Kharkiv region, killing one person and injuring nine. This was reported to by the head of the regional military administration Oleh Syniehubov .
At 00:20, he wrote about the shelling of and nine victims, including a 16-year-old teenager.
At 02:27, it was reported that a 17-year-old girl who had been seriously injured in a rocket attack died in hospital.
Seven of the nine victims were hospitalized with explosive injuries. Two more people have acute stress reactions.
- Last night, from November 16 to 17, Russian troops launched two missile attacks on the city of Balakliya in Kharkiv region. The attack killed three people and injured 15 others .
