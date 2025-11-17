Rocket attack on Balakliya: three dead, ten wounded, including children – photos

At least three people were killed and ten others wounded, including three children, in a nighttime rocket attack on Balakliya

A blow to Balakliya (Photo: t.me/synegubov)

On the night of November 17, Russian troops launched two missile attacks on the city of Balakliya, Kharkiv region. The attacks damaged apartment buildings and parked cars, and resulted in deaths and injuries. This was reported by the head of the Balakliya MVA Vitaly Karabanov and the head of the Kharkiv regional branch of the Oleg Sinegubov.

According to preliminary information, three people were killed. Ten more people were injured, including children born in 2011, 2007 and 2010. Nine of the victims were hospitalized, and one person is receiving medical care on an outpatient basis. All victims are being provided with the necessary treatment.

Earlier, Syniehubov reported one dead person and seven wounded, including a 14-year-old girl. Subsequently, the number of victims increased, with new patients, including a 12-year-old child and a 61-year-old man who was hospitalized.

According to Karabanov, calls about possible victims continue to be received.

A blow to Balakliya (Photo: t.me/vkarabanov)