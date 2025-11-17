Rocket attack on Balakliya: three dead, ten wounded, including children – photos

Rocket attack on Balakliya: three dead, ten wounded, including children – photosupdated
On the night of November 17, Russian troops launched two missile attacks on the city of Balakliya, Kharkiv region. The attacks damaged apartment buildings and parked cars, and resulted in deaths and injuries. This was reported by the head of the Balakliya MVA Vitaly Karabanov and the head of the Kharkiv regional branch of the Oleg Sinegubov.
According to preliminary information, three people were killed. Ten more people were injured, including children born in 2011, 2007 and 2010. Nine of the victims were hospitalized, and one person is receiving medical care on an outpatient basis. All victims are being provided with the necessary treatment.
Earlier, Syniehubov reported one dead person and seven wounded, including a 14-year-old girl. Subsequently, the number of victims increased, with new patients, including a 12-year-old child and a 61-year-old man who was hospitalized.
According to Karabanov, calls about possible victims continue to be received.
- October 1 Russia strikes Balakleya with a missile in the Kharkiv region. One woman was killed and several others were injured.
- November 12 Russia attacked the center of Kharkiv drones, which damaged a civilian enterprise and private homes, injuring five people.
- November 16 Russia strikes with "Molniya" drone on a playground in Kharkiv. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties.
Comments (0)