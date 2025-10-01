Russia launches a missile attack on Balakleya: a woman is killed and wounded

A rocket hit near a high-rise building, setting an apartment on fire

Balakliia (Photo: photographer Arsen Fedosenko)

On the evening of October 1, Russia fired a missile at Balakliya in Kharkiv region. One woman was killed, several others were injured, Head of the regional military administration Oleh Syniehubov .

According to preliminary information, a rocket hit the ground near a five-story residential building. A fire broke out in one of the apartments. A parked car is also on fire .

A 70-year-old woman died as a result of the enemy attack. A 79-year-old, 78-year-old, 35-year-old and 60-year-old woman were wounded and hospitalized. An 80-year-old resident suffered an acute stress reaction.

Rescuers and medics are working at the site of the hit.