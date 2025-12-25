Russia hits a five-story building in Chernihiv and a critical infrastructure facility – video
Oksana Zhytniuk
Senior editor at LIGA.net
On the afternoon of December 25, Russians attacked a five-story building in Chernihiv and a critical infrastructure facility. This was reported to by the head of the city's military administration, Dmytro Bryzhynsky.
Suspilne Chernihiv reported an explosion in the city at 12:56. The Air Force warned about the movement of an enemy drone toward the city.
Later, it was reported that a house was hit, causing a fire in an apartment. The enemy also attacked a critical infrastructure facility.
- On the night of December 25, Russia also struck Chernihiv and the region, in particular the energy sector. Two people were killed, two more were injured.
