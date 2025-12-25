Chernihiv and the region under attack: there are dead and damage to a high-rise building and power grid - photos

Photo: SES

On the night of December 25, Russia once again attacked Chernihiv region, particularly the energy sector. Two people were killed and two others were injured. This was reported to by the head of the regional military administration, Vyacheslav Chaus.

"The Russians again hit the energy sector and ordinary life. There were several strikes in Chernihiv. "Geranium" hit one of the enterprises. An administrative building, a garage, cars and a passenger bus were damaged," Chaus said .

The drone also hit one of the apartments in the nine-story building. The apartment on the sixth floor and cars parked outside the building caught fire. Windows in nearby buildings, including an educational institution, were damaged.

There were several drone strikes on power facilities, which resulted in several tens of thousands of subscribers being cut off from electricity.

In Chernihiv district, a UAV struck a gardening society. Windows in several houses were damaged.

An FPV drone hit a power facility in a village of the Snovska community. Several settlements were left without electricity.

In another village, a drone hit a logging truck, killing the 63-year-old driver. In the district center of Gerani, one of the enterprises was attacked. The building and production equipment were damaged, and a 37-year-old local resident was injured .

An FPV drone also hit a civilian car in the village of Novhorod-Siverskyi district, killing the 39-year-old driver. The passenger was taken to hospital.

In addition, a Russian Molniya drone hit a former hotel in Semenivka.

Over the past day, Russians conducted 85 attacks in Chernihiv region.